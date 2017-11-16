UAE Armed Forces sign deals worth Dh1.585bn on day 4 of Dubai Airshow

Staff Pilot Air-Vice Marshal Abdulla Al Sayed Al Hashemi, official spokesman of Dubai Airshow (DAS), announced that 10 deals worth AED 1.585 billion were signed on day four of the show.

At a press conference, Al Hashemi said that the UAE Armed Forces signed a contract with Airbus Defense and Space – Spain to buy five C-295 MW military transport aircrafts and provide technical services for AED 920.4 million. France’s MBDA was also contracted to provide technical support for AED 50.7 million.

He added that a contract worth AED 40 million was inked with the UAE’s Emirates Aviation Supply Center to provide technical support, spare parts for radars and aircraft in addition to technical help. Also signed was a contract worth AED 26 million with Dubai-based Airborne Systems to provide technical and logistic support, spare parts and technical help for helicopters.

Al Hashemi referred to a contract signed with South African Denel Dynamics to procure Seeker aircraft for the Armed Forces for AED 48.1 million. He also referred to a contract worth AED 8.6 million with the UAE’s Dhabi Drilling to provide maintenance and technical support for Air Force and Air Defense. A deal with T-com (U.S.) was also signed for AED 12.9 million to provide technical support for radar systems.

He added that a contract was signed with UAE’s Global Aerospace Logistic to provide technical support, spare parts and inspection for three years for AED 40 million.

A deal was signed with Raytheon to procure Patriot spare parts and equipment for AED 436.4 million and a contract was signed with UAE’s Al Tayf Technical Services Company to provide maintenance services to air defense systems for AED 2 million.

Al Hashemi pointed out that the deals signed by the UAE Armed Forces on the first four days of the show amounted to AED 14.7 billion.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Ishaq Al Balushi, Head of the Executive Administration of Industries and Development of Defensive Capabilities at the Ministry of Defence and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, said that the purchase of the aircraft comes within the directives of the UAE wise leadership to support and promote the comprehensive development processes witnessed by the armed forces in various branches .

In a statement on the sidelines of the exhibition, he added added that this operation comes as a commitment to develop the UAE armed forces and provide it with all the necessary resources to fulfill its responsibilities and duties, which, he said, "is a constant commitment to our national priorities."