Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal reviews 4 security cases, defers 3 others

The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal held four separate security cases during its session this morning, with a verdict is scheduled to be issued on 26th December, 2017, for nine accused suspects.

In the first case, four Arabs were accused by the State Security Prosecution of prompting Daesh and following its ideology, as well as for possessing firearms.

In the second case, an Emirati and a Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, national were accused of spying for a foreign country and insulting the UAE’ symbols and those of other GCC countries.

In the third case, an Emirati was accused of spying for a regional country and supplying it with information on oil fields, including on their daily production, as well as passing on pictures and maps of these fields.

In the fourth case, an Emirati national and an Arab citizen were accused of spying for a regional country.

Three other cases were deferred and will be presented to the Public Prosecution Office on 13th December, 2017.