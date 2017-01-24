Obaida's killer to be executed

Dubai Court of Appeal charged a man from an Arab country with first degree murder, and sentenced him to death, according to Emaratalyoum.

On January 22, the court sentenced Nadal Isa Abu Ali to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering eight-year-old Jordanian boy Obaida Sedqi.

The pedophile kidnapped the boy last May in front of his father’s workshop in Sharjah, he was then taken to Dubai and sodomised; then, strangled to death with a cloth he uses to clean his vehicle. Afterwards, he dumped the boy’s body on the side of Academic City Road next to Al Warqa



The court room saw much joy and celebration from the boy’s family when it was announced he was to be executed.