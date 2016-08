A woman in her 40s suffered a serious head injury when she was hit by a stray bullet while playing with her children at home in the Gulf Kingdom.

The children phoned their father who called the ambulance and police after his wife collapsed before the eyes of her shocked kids at home in the Northern Turaif town.

“She was rushed to hospital where she underwent a head surgery. Doctors said her condition is now stable while police were investigating the incident,” ‘Sabq’ daily said.