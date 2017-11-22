3-year-old killed, 3 others injured in crash after pursuit

Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk.

State police say Waterbury officers in an unmarked car tried to stop the unidentified 18-year-old Tuesday afternoon. They say he fled from the officers and eventually crashed into another car at an intersection.

Authorities say four pedestrians on the sidewalk were hit by one of the vehicles. A 3-year-old was killed and the other pedestrians were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries. A light pole also was struck and knocked down.

After crashing the vehicle, state police say the suspect took off on foot. He was arrested a short time later and taken to a hospital.