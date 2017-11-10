Couple held, abused woman at home for over a month

A couple has been charged with holding a developmentally disabled woman against her will and repeatedly abusing her in a Rhode Island apartment for more than a month.

Joylinn Gelpi and Rafael Freitas were ordered held without bail Wednesday at their arraignment on charges including kidnapping.

The 28-year-old victim has an autism spectrum disorder and says she was burned and forced to work at the Pawtucket home.

Amtrak police at the Providence station had noticed the injured woman Nov. 2 and contacted Pawtucket police, who say they’re investigating whether other people knew she was being held and did nothing to help.

Gelpi’s attorney told the court she has ties to Rhode Island and was getting a job.

It’s unclear if Freitas has an attorney. Court records don’t list one for him.

