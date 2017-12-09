Murder conviction for man who set woman on fire

Dimarzio Swade Sanchez, 20, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday. (AP)

A federal jury in Montana has found a man guilty of strangling a woman, pouring gasoline on her and setting her on fire. She died more than two months later.

Jurors on Thursday convicted 20-year-old Dimarzio Swade Sanchez of first-degree murder in the June 2016 death of 28-year-old Roylynn Rides Horse.

Sanchez faces a mandatory life sentence at his March 29 sentencing.

Co-defendant Angelica Whiteman pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree murder for beating and strangling Rides Horse on the Crow Indian Reservation.

Prosecutors say the group was drinking and driving around when Whiteman and Rides Horse got into a fight that continued after Sanchez parked the car.

A passerby found Rides Horse 14 hours after the attack.

She was suffering from third-degree burns and frostbite.

