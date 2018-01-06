Pregnant woman kicked in stomach and cut with knife

Police say a pregnant woman was kicked in the stomach and cut with a knife during an attack in Alabama.

Police spokeswoman Charlotte Solis in the southern Alabama city of Mobile tells AL.com that the victim told officers that a verbal argument with a woman she knew escalated Tuesday morning.

Solis says the woman cut the pregnant woman with a pocket knife, sat on her stomach and hit her in the face. Police said a man also kicked the pregnant woman in the stomach and brandished a gun.

Police spoke with the victim at a hospital Tuesday.

Police have not disclosed the condition of the pregnant woman and fetus. No arrests have been announced.

