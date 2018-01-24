Aamir, Salman and SRK to shoot together!

It will be a reunion of all the three Khans – not in a single film though - but at the same location - Mumbai's Film City studios.

Last seen with popular TV anchor Rajat Sharma doing a mock interview of him on what was called Khan Ki Adalat, Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh will now be shooting at Film City for their upcoming ventures.

Yash Raj Films has planned a shoot of Thugs of Hindostan at Film City because the team led by Vijay Krishna Acharya a.k.a Victor wanted a larger set which was not available at the YRF Studios premise and hence they opted for the expansive Film City locales for it. Hence Aamir Khan will be shooting at the Goregaon based shooting location.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Zero directed by Aanand L Rai, is also being shot continuously at Film City with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

And finally, the makers of Race 3 have put up three sets at different locations and one of which is put up at Film City meaning that Salman too will be seen at the same location.

“I don’t remember any one location or film studio in the past many years when all the three Khans have been shooting at the same time. It is unprecedented,” exclaims trade analyst Atul Mohan.

Now if someone can get them all together for a happy Khan frame!