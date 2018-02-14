Alia and Sidharth split delays Bhatt camp films?

The Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt split seems to have affected two films from the Bhatt camp which till recently was churning out films one after the others.

But two films Aashiqui 3 and Sadak 2, both reportedly starring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, the second one also starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt have been delayed because of the same.

“Normally, the Bhatts come out with their films quickly because they have a team working on this. Mohit is supposed to direct both these films. But call it a split or not wanting to work with each other, there has been a delay in the projects. But then both these projects are much awaited and will create a huge buzz once they are announced,” says an industry insider.

The frank and outspoken Mahesh Bhatt recently refused to comment on the same and Mohit Suri did not want to comment much about his upcoming film for which he has more or less finalised all the songs as well. “I cannot talk anything about the film,” says Mohit.