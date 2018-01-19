Amitabh Bachchan unwell

Amitabh Bachchan is unwell, but better now. The actor was to attend Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch at the JW Marriott on Wednesday night, but could not due to ill health.

Bacchan had even tweeted his apology and also added that the doctors were trying hard to get him back in shape for an important function on Thursday. Bachchan Senior was complaining go a severe pain in his back, specially the spine area.

Abhishek who was at the event also represented his father there. “He’s fine, he has to rest. He had to get back to work again, so I have told him to rest,” says Abhishek adding that his father is a workaholic. “Dad works too hard. He just needs to rest. He will be fine,” says Abhishek who has been attending all of Ratnani’s calendar launches wince the past 19 years. “I know him from school. I know the entire family. When the year starts with his calendar launch,” it should be good, eulogises Jr Bachchan.