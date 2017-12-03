Beyonce's changing email

Beyonce changes her email address every week, according to Ed Sheeran, who collaborated with the pop songstress on his track 'Perfect'.

Ed Sheeran - who collaborated with the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker on his track 'Perfect' - has revealed how the pop superstar has to change her contact details once every few days.

He said: "I have an email address I email [to get in touch with Beyonce]. It actually changes every week. So I emailed that and we got on the phone, and it's been in the works since May."

Meanwhile, Ed was thrilled to get the songstress on the track, which is off his hit album 'Divide', and enjoyed having her input on the backing track too.

He added to Entertainment Tonight: "Obviously she had twins [in June], and we finished [the song] in September, so I've been holding onto it since then ... The original version of 'Perfect' was just an acoustic guitar and she rung me up and was like, 'I don't know how you feel about this but I've taken all the instruments off it and it's just gonna be acoustic guitar.'

"I was like, 'Ah that's great, because it used to be that!' Then when we got in together, it wasn't so much notes, it was very much like a back and forth thing, like, 'What'd you think of this?' Or 'What do you think of this?' and [we were] probably in the studio for four hours. She was just like, 'Right!' Went in, one take, came out, like, 'Yeah, that sounds alright!'"

Ed had previously confessed he didn't think Beyonce would have agreed to sing on the track.

Speaking about the collaboration, he added: "It's exciting. The song came out so long ago and I was like: 'I want to relaunch it in a different way.' And then I was like: 'Well I love Beyonce. Shall I ask Beyonce? She's going to say no.' And then I was like: 'You might as well ask' and then she said yeah!"