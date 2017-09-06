Kabir working with SRK again for Dubai

Tongues started wagging when Shah Rukh Khan was spotted twice with the Tubelight director in the past week, first at Shankar Mahadevan’s studio and then again at Mannat. But then sources close to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan refuted rumours that SRK is in talks with Kabir Khan for a movie with Amitabh Bachchan.

We are told not that they are in talks regarding the series of films on Dubai Tourism called Be My Guest.

“SRK has already shot two films with Kabir for Be My Guest. The first one was in 2016 and the second one was shot earlier in May this year. The first film was a thundering success as it not only crossed over 80 million views worldwide, but also managed to win awards at Berlin and Latvia,” says a source close to SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen doing a tourism video for West Bengal earlier this year. SRK and Kabir go back a long way to college; The former’s character in Chak De India was named after the latter’s real name and SRK had also done a cameo in the Kabir directed film Tubelight.