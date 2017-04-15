Nargis Fakhri denies any affair, is looking to mingle

Nargis Fakhri who was earlier linked with the Dhoom series actor and the YRF scion Uday Chopra, is now being linked with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas.

Rumours started flying after news of both these actors being spotted in Dubai together.

There were talks of them shooting a film or perhaps a TV commercial together, but nothing has come out as yet.

“My life is so boring. Will you believe I spent a lot of time in my life growing avocado trees?” guffaws Nargis.

The actress who has a very quirky sense of rumour denies that she is dating Imran. “We worked on a project a few years ago. I think these stories started after he put up some picture. I am still single,” she says.

Born of a Czech father and a Pakistani mother, Nargis was the first girl of Pakistani descent to be on American’s Next Supermodel. Interestingly, whenever most Pakistani media websites make a mention of Nargis, they call her an Indian actress because she was launched in Bollywood movies first.

The pretty looking Nargis Fakhri launched her own app recently. But the actress who has worked in films like Banjo, Housefull 3, Main Tera Hero and Madras Café after a super debut in the film Rockstar.

“I am looking for someone who is very intelligent and has a sense of humour. Obviously, he needs to have both else, it will look weird,” she quizzes and adds, “I also want him to be humble and have a job that can support the family.”

That was rather an easy one. Any takers for Nargis?