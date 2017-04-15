Piku stars Amitabh and Deepika down with neck pain

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been experiencing severe neck pain and fever and has cancelled most of his assignments. His family is ensuring that the workaholic actor does not indulge in anything that may hurt him further.

And now there is news that even xXx actress Deepika Padukone, Bachchan’s co-star from the award winning hit film Piku has been experiencing severe pain in her back and neck.

Deepika was scheduled to start shooting with Ranveer Singh for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati whose sets are up and running at a Mumbai studio with a lot of security personnel around. Shahid Kapoor who plays her husband Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in the film.

Deepika plays the eponymous role of Padmavati while Ranveer Singh essays the role of Allaudin Khilji – Rawal Ratan’s arch foe who pines for the married Padmavati.

The film has been delayed because of right wing activists attacking Bhansali and devastating the sets twice over in the Indian states of Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Bhansali has been working hard on this magnum opus billed at a total cost of Rs 1400 million (80 Million AED).

As a result of the problems, Bhansali needs to refilm 20 percent of the movie which means that the budget has still increased and Deepika’s ailment certainly has proved to be a pain in the neck for Bhansali as well.