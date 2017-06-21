Natasha needs time from Varun

Natasha Dalal has the same problem every girlfriend of a busy man has. And her boyfriend Varun Dhawan seems to be too busy with his schedule of Judwaa 2 at the moment. Judwaa 2 has Varun in a double role and he has to put in double the time for the shoot whenever he is shooting for scenes involving both the characters.

His busy career seems to have pushed his love life way behind and Natasha doesn’t seem too amused with that. Varun has clearly avoided all references of Natasha and avoided speaking about or replying to queries connected to her, and wants to keep her out of the spotlight.

“It is just that his schedule is jam packed at the moment and he is putting in a lot of hours at the shoot. It means that he is shooting at least 40 per cent more than what he would shoot for other films. Once he is done shooting for the film, he will be able to give her more time,” says a source from the unit.

We were just wondering on a lighter note. Can he send his double to the shoot and spend more time with her?