Crown Princess Mary's royal future was predicted by a fortune teller

Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, was told she'd become a royal by a tarot card reader who said she'd become famous and move to Europe.

The 45-year-old royal - who is married to Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark - has told the story of how a walk through a local flea market in her home country of Australia saw her meet a fortune teller who told her to expect great things from her future.

Crown Princess Mary insists the clairvoyant told her she would leave her workplace and meet a man from abroad, before becoming famous and moving to Europe.

Speaking to Jens Andersen for his new authorised biography on Crown Prince Frederik, 'Under the Bar', Mary said: "So I left there and thought, 'Well yes, that was a lot of fun, but nothing more.' But I've always been interested in the spiritual. In mystery and fate."

Soon after her encounter with the fortune teller, Crown Princess Mary met her future husband in a bar in Sydney during the 2000 Olympic games, and she insists she had no idea he was royalty until further down the line.

She recalled: "The first time we met, we shook hands. I didn't know he was the prince of Denmark. Half an hour later, someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are?'"

The couple's relationship blossomed from there, and they married in 2004 before having four children, Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 10, and six-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Frederik admits he also believes in fate, but doesn't think people can predict the future.

He said: "I believe in fate. When I look back on all the exciting things that have happened to me, it's not random. But I don't try to look ahead and say, 'Can I predict my destiny for the next two years?' I don't want to talk to anyone who claims they can. No one should read anything about me and my future."