Deepika and Ranveer reunite after a month

Bollywood's lovely couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh managed to meet finally managed to meet after waiting for a long time without seeing each other. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali deposed before the Parliamentary committee probing into the Padmavati controversy, Deepika and Ranveer took time to meet up at Ranveer’s Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar’s house.

The promotions of the film demanded that Ranveer and Deepika do not come together because the film does not have any scene of Allaudin Khilji and Rani Padmavati together and hence the makers had asked the two to stay apart. Add to that the controversy surrounding the film and then the bounty placed on Deepika’s nose and Bhansali’s head and the love birds had to stay away from each other only seeing each other in video chats on the phone.

“But then they made a combined entry and exit this time. Ranveer was very upset and angry at the threats made not just to Deepika, but also to Bhansali. But had a gag order on speaking and a restraint order on meeting Deepika. But how can you keep them away for long?” asks a trade source.

With the probability of Bhansali being called again within a fortnight to meet the Parliamentary committee it does seem that the focus now is on the Gujarat elections and a decision on the Padmavati release will be made only after that. Till then, love can fly.