Deepika says Shahid was an outsider

Deepika Padukone reveals that the actor who found it the toughest to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Padmavati was Shahid Kapoor.

“It is not really easy to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shahid was working with Sanjay for the first time. It was earlier for me and Ranveer to work with Sanjay on Padmavati because we have worked with him before and we are well aware of his working style, his mindset and the atmosphere on the sets and knew what he wanted from us every time. I feel that it was a bit tough for Shahid because Shahid he was like an outsider on the sets of Padmavati,” says Deepika Padukone who has earlier worked with Sanjay in Ram Leela and then in Bajirao Mastani.

The actress further adds that the way Bhansali works, it is also difficult for the actors to come out of the zone even after the shoot is over.

“The characters that we have essayed in the film are so intense that it is not easy to snap out of it. There are some actors who begin to live the character and are not able to come out of the zone till the time the film is complete. It was not easy for me as well to come out of the character of Rani Padmavati because of the emotional content of the film. I always try to switch off from the character after pack up and begin shooting afresh for the next day. It won’t be easy for Shahid as well as Ranveer to get out of the character so easily,” she claims.