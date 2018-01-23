Diana very much in love

It was being speculated a year and a half ago that Diana Penty had broken up with her long-time boyfriend Harsh Sagar.

But the actress has very bene in love, but not made sure that she was seen with him/. The Happy Bhaag Jaayegi actress who was last seen in Lucknow Central and will be seen yet again this year with John Abraham in the film Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran was seen holding hands with Harsh as she stepped out to have dinner with him at the Nara Thai, Bandra-Kurla complex on Monday.

“Diana seemed very much at ease and even smiled when the paparazzi spotted her with Harsh. She has not been vocal about her relationship, but seemed at peace when the paps snapped her,” says an eye witness.

In early 2016, there were reports that she was to marry Harsh who is in the diamond business, but that news was soon refuted by other stories that she had broken up with him. But now these pictures will put all other rumours to rest.