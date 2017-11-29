Duchess Catherine is 'absolutely thrilled' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Cambridge is "absolutely thrilled" for the newly engaged couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 33-year-old royal and his 36-year-old fiancee announced the news they are taking their romance to the next step on Monday and Harry's sister-in-law - who is married to his brother Prince William - has admitted both her and her 35-year-old spouse are delighted for the pair and are pleased with the "exciting news".

Speaking in a clip during her visit to London's Foundling Museum on Tuesday which has been shared on Kensington Palace's Official Twitter account, Duchess Catherine said: "William and I are absolutely thrilled. It's such exciting news."

Catherine - who has four-year-old son Prince George and two-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte with her husband - thinks it is a "really happy time" for the 'Suits' actress and her soon-to-be husband.

She continued: "It's a really happy time for any couple."

Catherine continued to send her well wishes to the duo - who have been dating for over one year - and she only hopes the couple "enjoy" this "happy moment".

She added: "And we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

Catherine is not the only member of the royal family who is pleased with the news, as the Duchess of Cornwall - who is married to Harry's father the Prince of Wales - is "absolutely delighted" Harry and Meghan are engaged, and that the brunette beauty will soon be her stepdaughter-in-law.

Speaking previously, the 70-year-old said: "It's brilliant and as I said, America's loss is our gain. We are all absolutely delighted."

And Camilla - who was previously married to Andrew Parker-Bowles for over 20 years before their split in 1995 - continued to gush about the couple, who she believes look "so happy" together.

She continued: "As you can see, they are so happy.

"Sometimes, you know, in a climate where we are surrounded by a lot of bad news, it's a real joy to have some good news for once."

Camilla's 69-year-old spouse is "thrilled" for his son and future daughter-in-law.

Photo: AFP

Speaking previously, Charles - who was married to the late Princess Diana for 15 years, which was one year prior to her tragic death - said: "We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed."