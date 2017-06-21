Duchess Catherine's childhood nickname

Duchess Catherine has revealed she was called "Squeak" as a child, a name inspired by the school's pair of hamsters called Pip and Squeak.

Chatting to pupils at her old primary school, St Andrews in Pangbourne, she revealed: "There was one called Pip and one called Squeak, so my sister was called Pip and I was called Squeak."

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge - who has Prince George, three, and Princess Charlotte, two, with her husband Prince William - previously revealed she bought a hamster for the family and it has already proved a huge hit with her two children.

A young girl named Darcey said at the time: "She said she had a hamster, and Charlotte really likes it because the whiskers always tickle her face."

Duchess Kate also revealed to the youngsters that Marvin is kept at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and is competing for attention with the family dog, Lupo.

And, although Catherine didn't shed any light on how they came up with the hamster's adorable name, it is believed the furry creature may have been named after George's favourite book 'Marvin Wanted More', about a greedy sheep.

Catherine also revealed she used to keep guinea pigs when she was a young girl and had called them Salt and Pepper.