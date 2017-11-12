Governors Awards 2017: Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence...

Published

Angelina Jolie speaks onstage at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center. (AFP)

French film director Agnes Varda, left, dances onstage with presenter Angelina Jolie after she received an honorary Oscar at the 2017 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom. (AP)

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2017 Governors Awards. (AFP)

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence (AFP)

Dustin Hoffman and Lisa Hoffman (AP)

Alfonso Cuaron and hugs Richard Gere (AP)

Lou Diamond Phillips and Yvonne Boismier Phillips (AP)

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Maria Eladia Hagerman (AP)

Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve (AP)

Jessica Chastain (AP)

Whoopi Goldberg (AP)

