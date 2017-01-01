Iulia Vantur to keep a watch on Salman

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will now be watched closely by Iulia Vantur when he is shooting for his forthcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai directed by Ali Abbas Zafar with his former lover Katrina Kaif.

Salman and Katrina were going around for a few years before they broke up. Now that Salman is dating Iulia Vantur, the actress wants to be around Salman when he is shooting now. Well, the fact of the matter is not that Iulia wants to keep an eye on Salman and Katrina, but then she has been keen to understand the process of filmmaking and how to romance the camera a lot better.

“Iulia was given a chance by Himesh Reshammiya in his music video single Every Night and Day for her to get the song and dance routine right. She has also been training hard in dancing and now she wants to understand how the talkie portions are done in Bollywood. That is the reason she expressed the desire to watch Salman shoot. It has nothing to do with Katrina being present on set,” a source clears the air.

The Romanian model is probably getting ready perhaps to even work with Salman Khan now. It is to be noted that the casting for Salman’s film Dabangg 3 still has not been done and Sonakshi Sinha has still not been cast there. Salman cleared doubts of any dispute between the two by calling Sonakshi to promote his brand Being Human on his TV show Bigg Boss 10.