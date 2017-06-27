Katrina knew Ranbir was stalking her

From Day One of Katrina Kaif joining Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor has been around her handle. In fact, he has even admitted now that he was her third follower on Instagram.

Kapoor not only kept stalking her from multiple fake accounts, but also kept suggesting her on what kind of pictures to post and what not to.

Kapoor’s indulgence in Katrina has been on for a while and he has still been stalking her like a dejected ex-lover looking at what Katrina is doing.

So, Katrina was very much in the know when she said that there are a “lot of celebrities on Instagram who use a different handle but are stalking other celebrities on Instagram.” This was a day or so after she started posting too hot to handle pictures of hers on the social media platform.

Interestingly, Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor who officially does not have any handle on the social media at the moment, has been a self-confessed social media stalker, looking at Instagram accounts of other actors and actresses and laughing about it with close friends.

Bollywood’s first family of the Kapoors may officially be in films, but exist unofficially in the social media.