KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian's serious relationship

Khloe Kardashian says her relationship with Tristan Thompson is "serious" and they have declared their love for one another.

The 32-year-old reality star couldn't be happier with the Cleveland Cavaliers player - who she was first romantically linked with in September - and they have even declared their love for one another

'Late Late Show' host James Corden said to her: "I feel like I'm spotting something different about you - this time you might be glowing!

"You seem like somebody who may have found love recently?"

The smiling star replied: "I have! I am, I'm very happy.

"It's going good We use the L word!"

When James, 38, then asked his guest how long she and James "have been French kissing", she laughed and said: "A little bit now. We just started French kissing. That's when it's serious!"

The 'Revenge Body' star also praised her 25-year-old boyfriend as "pretty awesome" during an interview on 'Today'.

She said: "Tristan is pretty awesome. You're making me blush!"

Khloe - who was previously married to Lamar Odom - then joked about numerous rumours speculating she was pregnant over the years, but admitted she does want a family of her own one day.

She said: "I've been pregnant for about eight years now -- I'm pregnant with triplets at this point...

"I hope so. I definitely hope so! I mean, God willing."

Earlier this month, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted she is the happiest she's been for a long time thanks to her relationship.

She said: "At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years. It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back!

"It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember ... I think when you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn't need to be so publicised all the time."

Kendall Jenner: 'People want me to lose'

Kendall Jenner feels like "people want [her] to lose" after she was accused of having facial reconstruction surgery.

The 21-year-old model came under fire from the speculation in November after she was spotted during a livestream session with her sister Kylie Jenner sporting a plumper pout, and has now taken to her app to write a personal post detailing how "exhausting" she found the ordeal.

She wrote: "When I deleted my Instagram back in November, people were saying, 'Kendall deleted her account to have full facial reconstruction!' I think they might have been referencing the day Kylie and I did a livestream for our book ('Time of the Twins: The Story of Lex and Livia').

"We had to hurry, so I let Ky do my face. I never wear lip liner or lipstick unless it's the occasional obvious red. I left all of the makeup on because we were so rushed and I went out and did my thing. I LOVED my makeup. I never say this, but I just felt so pretty.

"All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, 'OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction--look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!'

"Kylie saw it all unfold and felt bad, so she went on Snapchat and took the blame. (sic)"

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star might be used to the spotlight, but says the rumours still affect her because she still has "real feelings".

She wrote on her app on Wednesday: "It's all so exhausting.

"As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.

"People forget that they're talking about real people who have real feelings and actually live their everyday lives (for the most part) just like everyone else."

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian unite to celebrate Dream's milestone

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian looked happy together as they marked their daughter's second month milestone.

The 28-year-old model shared a picture of herself with the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and their baby girl Dream as the little one received her first shot.

Uploading the picture on her Instagram account, she wrote: "2 month Check up with Dream, Daddy, and I (sic)"

Whilst captioning a cropped version of the image, Rob added: "Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo.

"I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much. (sic)"

It comes after a source claimed Rob and Chyna took some time away from the Kardashian family so they could focus on their relationship.

A source said: "It's safe to say Chyna and Rob took some time off to focus on their immediate family. It's not a bad thing, and they needed a break for themselves, and their daughter. They are back together now and focusing on their relationship.

"It's understandable that [Rob] wants their opinion on things that are going wrong, but as everyone knows, family doesn't forget, especially a mom. So, after Rob calls his sisters and mother and shares everything with them, it's hard for Chyna to re-enter the family after they reconciled, mainly for Dream's sake ... They'll do everything they can to make sure Dream grows up in a very normal environment."

Kim Kardashian West will have to watch video of alleged robbers

Kim Kardashian West will reportedly have to watch a video of the 16 people who have been arrested in connection with robbing her at gunpoint last October.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was subjected to the terrifying ordeal last October and will reportedly have to relive it all again as French police try to nab those responsible.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Kim will now have to watch a video of all the men. The video is being sent to the United States, where she will have to watch it with American officers working with the French."

It comes after it was reported earlier on Monday that 16 people had been arrested in connection with the robbery after police identified them through DNA which was found on some of the recovered items.

And Kim will no doubt be pleased by the arrests as only a month ago, it was reported that police were "nowhere near" finding out who committed the crime.

A police source said at the time: "Two months on and we're nowhere near finding who the robbers are. You could call it strange, but actually it can take months, even years to solve a heist mystery. There's a lot that goes on beyond the initial evidence collecting. It can take a long time."

Kim has been taking time out of the spotlight after the incident and it is said to have "really changed" her.

A source said: "Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatised to deal with anything but her kids.

"As time went on, she realised that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them."

Khloe Kardashian shows off 40lbs weight loss

Khloe Kardashian displayed her 40lbs weight loss in a new before-and-after picture on Instagram.

The 32-year-old reality TV star - who lost 40lbs after embracing exercise and changing her diet - took to Instagram to share a side-by-side comparison picture of herself, as she promoted her new show 'Revenge Body'.

Khloe wrote: "If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would've laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way! But now I can't see myself ever stopping! I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out. Becoming stronger mentally so I can't let the little things break me down. I see myself only getting better and better!

"I can't believe how far I have come! I almost can't believe that was me! If you've lost your motivation don't beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities. By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you're trying to achieve, you're way more likely to succeed. My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone. On my terms and on my timeline! Cheers to us becoming better than we were yesterday! #RevengeBody (sic)."

Khloe turned to exercise after the breakdown of her marriage to Lamar Odom and has even written a book about her incredible transformation.

And she is getting ready to launch a new show, 'Revenge Body', which will help people overcome traumatic times in their life and get their "revenge" by getting back to their best.

She previously explained: "'Revenge Body' is basically a show about taking people that not so much are seeking revenge in a harmful, malicious way, but revenge in the best way possible, which is a good body.

"So people that have gone through really traumatic experiences in life, not all of them are breakups, some of them have lost a parent or something that's been really traumatic which has caused them to gain a lot of weight and they don't really know how to get control over their life again. So whatever that circumstance is I want them to get revenge on that incident."