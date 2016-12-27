Lindsay Lohan to host NYE party in Dubai; details here…

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan will be joining Zero Gravity’s amazing international line up this New Year’s Eve by helping party-goers of Dubai countdown to 2017 at the biggest bash in the region.

Join ‘Li-Lo’, Chase & Status and 2ManyDJs at Zero Gravity, which with its convenient location, reasonable ticket price and prime beachside viewing spot of the fireworks, promises to be a night to remember.

Actress Lindsay Lohan, who has been making the most of Dubai life of late and who was spotted partying at Zero Gravity earlier this month at the venue’s popular One Big Friday event, will be taking to the stage in the lead up to the final minutes of 2016 for the countdown itself.

Mingle with the A-list and go all-inclusive with the exclusive VIP ticket which at just Dh999 includes both Upper Deck access and unlimited food and beverage from 8pm-12am, including obligatory NYE bubbles courtesy of LUC BELAIRE.

This famous French brut is currently taking the world by storm with its ‘black bottle movement’ and is the perfect accompaniment to the range of tasty hot canapes that will be circulating throughout the night.

Music wise, legendary electronic duo Chase & Status will be headlining the event where you can expect them to perform a wealth of their smash hit singles.

Belgium brothers 2ManyDJs are also in the line-up and will be showcasing exactly why they have generated such a cult worldwide following; all this against the backdrop of the iconic Dubai Marina skyline.

Take advantage of both the end of year sunshine as well as the lower Dh250 ticket price by arriving at Zero Gravity between 1-4pm where you can enjoy beach and pool access before staying on to enjoy the evening’s unrivalled entertainment.

Tickets are on sale available www.platinumlist.net and Zero Gravity.