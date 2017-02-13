Maren Morris feared wardrobe malfunction

Maren Morris wasn't nervous about performing at the Grammy Awards with Alicia Keys, but she was concerned about a potential wardrobe malfunction.

The 26-year-old country singer teamed up with the 'Girl on Fire' hitmaker for a performance of 'Once' at Sunday evening's ceremony but insisted she wasn't intimidated as her biggest worry on the night was that she'd trip over when accepting her Country Solo Performance win for her track 'My Church'.

Asked backstage at Los Angeles' Staples Center if she was nervous about the performance, she said: "She's stood in my shoes here before, as a Best New Artist nominee...

"I was more nervous about walking up the steps to accept my award and not falling over my dress.

"Luckily, that did not happen. But the night is young."

Maren felt her collaboration with Alicia - who she previously teamed up with for a 'CMT Crossroads' episode in December 2016 - wasn't unusual.

She said: "We had always said that country and soul are cousins."

And after scooping her award, Maren was looking forward to celebrating in style with her boyfriend Ryan Hurd and her family.

She said: "I'm going to have my first drink in a month. I fit into the dress and now I'm going to throw down."

While the singer was overjoyed to win one of the four awards she had been nominated for, Maren admitted the news still hadn't sunk in properly.

She said: "I'm still processing, but it feels amazing. To walk away with this is really validating."

Alicia previously explained she felt her voice fitted well with the upcoming country star's.

She said: "We are both up for any challenge. Maren does her style and I do my style and they blend so well together.

"You don't hear a note and think, 'That's a rock note and I like it because it's a rock note.'

"You don't care what note it is, you just want to feel it and feel great."