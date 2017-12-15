Meghan Markle confirmed to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth

Kensington Palace has confirmed Meghan Markle will celebrate Christmas with her fiancé Prince Harry and his family at Sandringham.

The former 'Suits' actress has just announced that she's engaged to the 91-year-old monarch's grandson Prince Harry and, although her parents are based over in the US, she's agreed to celebrate the festive season with the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The couple will also enjoy the festivities with Harry's brother Prince William, his wife Duchess Catherine and their two children; George, four, and Charlotte, two.

The 36-year-old star and her new flame-haired fiancé are expected to attend the traditional morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25.

The brunette beauty will probably be among the select few of the royal family to speak with the public before and after the service and receive bouquets of flowers.

The Royals will then return to Sandringham House for a lavish Christmas lunch before watching the Queen give her famous speech to the nation in the afternoon.

But there will be no exchanging of gifts that day as the family swap presents on Christmas Eve - keeping in with German tradition.

Meghan will become the first royal fiancée to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth as it is said that usually the royal family only accept married couples to join them for Christmas but are making an exception this year for Prince Harry and his partner.

The pair will then jet back to the States to spend New Year's with Meghan's family.

The couple - who have been dating since mid-2016 - announced their engagement a few weeks ago after Harry, 33, proposed to Meghan during a "cosy night" in.

Recalling the romantic moment in November, Meghan said: "It was a cosy night, we were roasting chicken ... and it was an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee ... Yes! As a matter of fact, I could barely let [Harry] finish proposing."

Prince Harry added: "She didn't even let me finish. She said 'Can I say yes'. Then there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger. I was like ' Can I give you the ring?' It was a really nice moment. Just the two of us."