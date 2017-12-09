Meghan Markle's dad would 'love to' walk her down the aisle

Meghan Markle's father Thomas has admitted he is "delighted" for her and Prince Harry, and he would "love to" walk her down the aisle on her big day.

The 36-year-old star is to marry Prince Harry in May next year and her dad, Thomas Markle, has admitted he is "delighted" for the happy couple.

When asked if he will give Meghan away on her wedding day, he told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Yes. I'd love to. I'm very pleased. I'm delighted."

But he couldn't divulge any details about the big day, adding: "I'm sorry. You know I can't talk."

He was handed a bottle of champagne and a box of Twinings English Breakfast tea, which carries the queen's royal warrant, by the publication to congratulate him on being father of the bride.

Thomas added: "Thank you. That's very kind."

This comes after his son, Thomas Markle Jnr. - Meghan's half-brother - claimed his father has become a "total recluse" since she and Harry, 33, announced their engagement last month.

He said: "Dad never liked the limelight but since the news came out about Meghan and Harry he's become a total recluse. He hates the attention Meghan's romance has brought on him.

"He loves her but hates the idea of being in the spotlight."

Thomas, 73, is said to be living out his retirement in Rosarito Beach on Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and also spends some time in Los Angeles.

Meghan's father and mother Doria Ragland - who married Thomas in 1979, but they split in 1988 congratulated the couple in a joint statement.

They said: "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.

"We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

Harry and Meghan are to marry at Windsor Castle, south east England, in May.