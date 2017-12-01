Meghan Markle wants to get UK citizenship

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to get a UK citizenship following her engagement to Prince Harry earlier this week.

The 36-year-old actress announced she was taking her romance with her 33-year-old beau to the next step earlier this week, and as the couple's wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle next year is fast approaching, Meghan intends to secure a dual nationality as a UK and US citizen.

However, a spokesperson for the former 'Suits' star thinks it is "too early to say" whether Meghan will be granted the dual nationality.

And even if Meghan is granted both, the process to become a UK citizen is believed to be a painstakingly long process, which is believed to take a number of years to confirm, CNN has reported.

But that is not the only new title Meghan is set to land herself, as she is rumoured to be given named the Duchess of Sussex once her and her fiance are married.

And to stick with tradition in the UK, Harry is also expected to be handed a new moniker on his wedding day, with the Duke of Sussex regarded as the most likely choice, although the alternatives include the likes of Clarence, Connaught, Windsor, Albany, and Cumberland.

However, many of those names have an inauspicious history, meaning Sussex is now rumoured to be the favoured option for the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking previously about Meghan and Harry's potential future titles, Charles Kidd - who is the editor of Debrett's Peerage & Baronetage - said: "They're quite limited in the titles that are available. The Duke of Sussex is the front-runner without any doubt."

But in the unlikely event that Harry opts to decline the offer of a title, Meghan would be known as HRH Princess Henry of Wales - a moniker derived by Harry's actual name.