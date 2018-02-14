No time for Koffee: Virat and Anushka

By
  • Sanskriti Media
Published

There have been rumours doing the rounds in the past few days that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are now scheduled to come and open their love life and the wedding secret on a forthcoiming episode of Koffee With Karan. But then Anushka’s PR person refutes the story.

"There is absolutely no truth to the rumours doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be on the next season of Koffee with Karan.Request you to please refrain from any such conjecture." said Anushka Sharma's spokesperson.

Well, her PR persons also refuted the news of her getting married in Italy and travelling to South Africa with the Indian cricket team.  With Virat away playing the Proteas at the moment, we await further developments.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Videos

See more videos

Related Articles

Most Popular in entertainment

Cinema listing January 15 to January 21

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

News In Images

Videos

See more videos
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon