Not without Katrina or Anushka - SRK

Shah Rukh Khan who recently mentioned that the work on his film Dwarf was still on, will be holding back his look till the time the first looks of Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma – the other two actresses in his Aanand L Rai directed dwarf film is ready.

A large section of Shah Rukh Khan fans was trying to force King Khan on Twitter to release the first look of the film around the time the Tiger Zinda Hai trailer was to hit the social media, but King Khan was adamant.

“He does not want to release the trailer too early and reveal the dwarf look. Secondly, he wants the women in the film to get enough importance and as he has started putting the heroine’s name before his in all his movies, he wants the looks of both Katrina and Anushka to be ready by the film the trailer or the first look of the film is revealed to the world.

While SRK’s fans want the film’s title to be Dwarf and have been busy trending it, Shah Rukh wants a title that is in Hindi so that the film does not sound too upmarket. While fans have also suggested the title of Batlya, SRK is keen on making it Bouna. Batyla and bouna both mean ‘shortie’.