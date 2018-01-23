Paris Hilton puts up $10k reward to help find pal's pooch

Paris Hilton has offered a $10,000 reward for information on her friend Rayni Romito Williams' pet pooch Chucky.

The 36-year-old hotel heiress is known to have a penchant for pets herself - and once admitted to owning 35 - and she is desperate to help her pal Rayni Romito Williams find her pooch Chucky after she went missing form her Beverly Hills home on Sunday.

Paris took to her Instagram account to appeal to her 8.1 million followers for information, writing: "Please help us find my friend @rayniromitowilliams dog that was stolen right out of her own driveway! If anyone has any information on this woman please let us know immediately! $10,000 Reward, no questions asked. They just want their baby back #HelpFindChooChoo (sic)"

Rayni has also made an appeal on her Instagram page, posting: "Please help us find Chucky, "Choo Choo", who was taken yesterday from our driveway. No questions asked; we just want our furry baby home. #helpfindchoochoo (sic)"

Paris' has also posted a clip from her CCTV recordings of what she alleges is a woman taking her dog from her driveway.

She wrote: "Surveillance of the woman taking my dog from my driveway today. She is chipped and has a tag on "Chucky". A reward will be given! she was donated from @parishilton @kathyhilton @bettysyorkies for the MS foundation. Choo Choo is registered under Charlie Williams on her microchip! Please help us find her. (sic)"

In 2004, Paris was left "devastated" when her dog Tinkerbell was stolen by burglars, but she mysteriously reappeared shortly after the model offered a $5,000 reward.

Tinkerbell later died of old age in April 2014, leaving Paris "so sad".

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "My heart is broken I am so sad & devastated. After 14 amazing years together my baby Tinkerbell has passed away of old age. I feel like I've lost a member of my family. She was such a special and incredible soul. We went through so much together. I can't believe she's gone. I will miss her and think about her for the rest of my life. I love you Tinky, you are a Legend & will never be forgotten (sic)."