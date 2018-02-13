Planes banned from Royal wedding

Aeroplanes have been banned from flying over Windsor Castle during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The happy couple are set to tie the knot in May this year at St George's Chapel inside the castle, and it has now been confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that the airspace over the English town of Windsor has been restricted for May 19, the day of their nuptials.

According to The Sun newspaper, the CAA claim the flight ban has been requested for "safety and security" reasons, but royal sources have said the move comes after concerns that excess noise from flights leaving nearby Heathrow Airport could disrupt the ceremony.

One source told the publication: "There are constantly planes flying over Windsor, and the last thing anyone wants is for Meghan and Harry's vows to be lost in the noise of a jet.

"The ban on planes flying overhead will make sure that guests will be able to hear a pin drop in the Chapel as the couple are declared husband and wife."

And a police spokesman also confirmed that a security plan is in place for the flame-haired royal, 33, and the former 'Suits' star's big day.

They said: "An appropriate policing plan is in place."

Harry and Meghan's wedding is set to be an unconventional one, as it was previously reported that 36-year-old Meghan will give a speech at the ceremony, after it was claimed her father Thomas Markle wouldn't want to give one of his own.

It comes after it was previously reported that the happy couple were opting for a "fun and quirky" ceremony, as neither of them want to follow the traditional "white and classic" wedding pitched to them by royal aides.

An insider said: "They want it to be fun and reflective of themselves as a couple and of their family and friends that will be there. It will still very much be a royal wedding - just not a traditional one."