Prince George 'envious' of dad's digger driving

Prince William has admitted his son Prince George is "very envious" that he once drove a digger.

Prince William has revealed his four-year-old son was green with envy when told he has transported one of machines back in 2014 when buildings were demolished so a new £300 million Defence National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) could be constructed.

Speaking at a fundraising gala set up by the City Veterans' Network, at the Imperial War Museum in London on Thursday (09.11.17), William - who is patron of the DNRC - said: "I have been repeatedly impressed by both the speed and ambitious scale of this endeavor.

"I was present at the end of 2014 when the first building was demolished to make way for the new construction.

"George was very envious as I got to drive a digger."

William also praised the late Duke of Westminster - who passed away in August 2016 aged 64 - for launching the project for a new DNRC, which is hoped will be among the best in the world for injured Armed Forces personnel.

He added: "In his closing days as a senior reservist, he saw the terrible price paid by some of the men and women of our armed forces when injured serving the nation.

"He wanted to ensure that these men and women received the very best clinical help to get them on their journey back into work and into life beyond injury."

The new DNRC centre, which is being funded by charitable donations, is based at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire, central England, and William admitted it is four times the size of the Headley Court building in Epsom, south east England.

William added: "This was the late Duke of Westminster's ultimate goal, and with your help, together we can make it a reality."