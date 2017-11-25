Prince Harry's engagement announcement is 'imminent'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to announce their engagement around the festive period.

The 33-year-old prince has been dating the American actress for 16 months and, although they've remained coy on whether or not they're set to walk down the aisle, it's believed they're planning to share the news around the festive period.

A spokesman for Ladbrokes - the British-based betting and gambling company - told MailOnline: "Royal watchers would love a Christmas engagement announcement, and as far as we're concerned it's coming imminently. Meghan has met her prince charming and it looks like this fairytale is going to end happy ever after."

Things have got increasingly more serious between the pair in recent months, with Meghan, 36, reportedly set to quit working on her legal drama 'Suits' in favour of a life in the UK with Harry, where she has also reportedly relocated her pet dogs.

Speaking about her pooches, a source said: "She is very close to those two dogs. She lets them sleep on her bed and they eat only the highest quality organic food.

"She misses them when she is away and will even get someone to FaceTime her with them. The fact she's started the process of moving them to England is the clearest hint yet that she sees her future living in London with Harry."

And if rehoming her mutts wasn't sign enough that the pair are nearing an engagement, last month saw Meghan invited to Buckingham Palace for tea with Queen Elizabeth, who is Prince Harry's grandmother.

One source said of the meeting: "The couple arrived in time for tea at around 5pm. It is the queen's favourite part of the day and she loves it when her grandchildren are able to join her. She normally sits for half an hour eating from a selection of sandwiches, fruit or plain scones and cake. It is served with her own blend of Darjeeling and Assam tea, known as Queen Mary's blend."