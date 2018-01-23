Prince William 'supportive' of Catherine's home birth dreams

Prince William is really "supportive" of Duchess Catherine's decision to have a home birth at Anmer Hall in Norfolk when they welcome their third child.

The royal couple are expecting their third child together, due in April 2018, and the 36-year-old royal wants to give birth at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

A source told the Sunday Express newspaper: "Catherine has said she would love to have her baby at home. She has discussed it with William and he is being very supportive. They both think it would be lovely for the family to have a home birth, particularly for George and Charlotte. Above all they both agree that having a home birth would save a massive intrusion into the day to day running of any hospital where she gave birth. They were very concerned about the chaos caused with the first two children as hundreds of press and public camped outside for several days, and they would like to avoid a repeat if they could. They don't think it's fair on other patients at the hospital and people visiting their relatives."

Duchess Catherine welcomed her first two children - Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two - at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington.

A source shared: "The Duchess knew it wasn't possible for her first baby to be born at home, but she asked for a home birth for the second. Officials and doctors thought it too risky. There was concern and in the end she decided against it."