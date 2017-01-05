Sharjah World Music Festival 2017 begins on Friday

Sharjah World Music Festival 2017, SWMF 2017, is gearing up for a grand opening at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on Friday evening with Arab superstars Hussain Al Jassmi and Egyptian pop queen Sherine Abdel Wahhab.

This is without a doubt a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for enthusiasts of Arabic pop, who will witness sensational performances by both artists amid breathtaking settings. Sherine, popularly known as the ‘Queen of Feelings’, will be debuting before a Sharjah audience and open the evening with a selection of her biggest hits like “Ah Ya Leil” and more.

Hussain Al Jassmi

Emirati sensation Hussain Al Jassmi will take the stage next, and will hopefully deliver yet another magical performance, leaving the audience as smitten as he has done on several occasions before.

Tickets have been priced to suit a range of budgets and seating preferences, and are available in six categories from Dh250 to Dh1,500.

Sherine Abdel Wahhab

They are available with the customer services at Masrah Al Qasba Theatre, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Al Majaz Waterfront and The Flag Island Theatre, and can also be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.ae.

The fourth edition of the SWMF will feature a collection of concerts, musical shows and artistic activities with local, regional and international music, in line with Sharjah’s goal to be a regional incubator of culture and art.