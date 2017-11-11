The Salman and Aishwarya clash

Even as Salman Khan will prepare to celebrate Eid with his film Race 3, his ex-flame Aishwarya Rai will meet him there as her film Fanney Khan also releases on the same date on June 15. Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was to first release in April, but the release date has now been postponed by the makers because the shooting started a bit later than expected.

Salman Khan begins shooting for Race 3 on Sunday and Aishwarya has just begun shooting for Fanney Khan. The industry is very excited about this development. “This is the first time that a Salman Khan and an Aishwarya Rai film will clash at the box office and hence the trade is very excited. This is rather unprecedented. Salman Khan may have had a big flop in the form of Tubelight, but the response to the trailer of his film Tiger Zinda Hai has been stupendous showing that his charm at the box office will not be affected much by his past failure,” says Atul Mohan, the editor of the film trade magazine Complete Cinema.

Interestingly Anil Kapoor plays a Muslim character called Fanney Khan in the film and that is the reason why the makers of the film want to come on Eid to cash in on a strong Indian Muslim audience who throng to the theatres during Eid.

Aishwarya has been gracefully avoiding Salman Khan and the mention of him as well many a time, speaking just once that she will not mind working with him again if they had a great script and a director. Aishwarya and Salman began dating on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film set Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and love blossomed before Aishwarya ended the relationship after a tumultuous relationship of three years.