Victoria Beckham accused of breaching royal protocol

Victoria Beckham has been accused of breaching royal protocol by revealing that she is to receive an OBE from Queen Elizabeth.

The fashion designer will receive her award in Queen Elizabeth's New Year's Honours list, and the news was supposed to be kept a secret until it was announced by Buckingham Palace, but it has since leaked after Victoria informed family members.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told the Daily Mail: "Nominees are sworn to secrecy, so she has broken the first rule of being offered the honour. It would appear to be a breach of protocol and perhaps raises questions over her suitability that she has leaked her own nomination. This further discredits our honours system."

And fellow Tory Peter Bone added: "It is certainly a betrayal of etiquette, it is just not done. It is just wrong and I don't understand why anyone would leak something like that. To get an honour is extremely important and it might well be for a very good reason but you just don't leak it. Full stop."

Victoria - who was named a UN Goodwill Ambassador in 2014 - will receive her OBE for her charity work and contributions to fashion.

Victoria's husband David Beckham received an OBE in 2003.