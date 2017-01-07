Why is Katrina Kaif avoiding the media?

Katrina Kaif is avoiding the media these days.

The actress has nothing to talk about with respect to her films and that’s the reason she runs away from the video cameras that stalk her at airports and cafes.

Katrina was returning from her New Year sojourn in Old Blighty when a posse of video cameras were waiting at the Mumbai International Airport. Normally only the photographers are there, but when Katrina caught sight of the video cameras, she panicked and took a detour and out of sight of the media.

The past few times that Katrina has been caught by the media, questions have centred around her ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor and her rumoured current flame Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Her statements about a former lover on Karan Johar’s show have also made journalists chase her to ask her who she was referring to as an ex, who lied.

So, Katrina has decided not to address the media now till she has some work to talk about. Her next with Ranbir Kapoor called Jagga Jasoos will take a while before the release and the actress hopes that the fervour with which the videocameras are chasing her now for answers on the ‘ex who lied’ will die down soon.