Will Smith records risky encounter with giant crocodile

Hollywood star Will Smith has recorded his risky encounter with a giant crocodile on Instagram.

The 49-year-old actor fed the terrifying reptile during his visit to Wild Life Sydney in Australia, and Will has given his followers a behind-the-scenes insight into his nervy experience with the crocodile.

Looking into the camera, with the reptile appearing over his shoulder, Will said: "Welcome to the Will Smith first episode of 'When dumb people get bit'. We're about to feed this crocodile. This feels stupid. Here we go, y'all..."

The 'I Am Legend' star then fed the crocodile using a steel pole, before he jokingly downplayed his unease.

He said tongue-in-cheek: "Yeah, I mean, that wasn't nothing. I'm cool. That wasn't nothing."

Later in the same clip, Will is seen cradling a wombat, describing the adorable animal as his "new baby".

Holding the wombat in his arms, the Hollywood actor -

who has son Trey, 25, with former partner Sheree Zampino and Jaden 19, and Willow, 17, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith - said: "Sssshhhh, ssshhh, ssshhhh ... This is our new baby. Trey and Jaden and Willow - now we got a wombat."

Will also sent the same message to Jaden via the video's caption, warning him the wombat is set to take his bedroom.

He wrote: "Jada and I are welcoming a new member to our family. Hey Jaden @c.syresmith, he's taking your room (sic)"

Meanwhile, Will recently likened love to gardening in an anniversary message to wife.

The 'Suicide Squad' star - who only joined Instagram in December last year - took to his account to post an emotional tribute to Jada.

Will wrote: "Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be.

"I've learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams... Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities.

"I have learned that

"Love is Listening.

"Love is Giving.

"Love is Freedom.

"Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth. (sic)"