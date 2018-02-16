Vienna to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai

Austria has announced the allocation of €16.45 million for its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

"Participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is a great opportunity for Austrian companies to bring their products to millions visiting the exhibition," said Margarete Schramböck, Austria's Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs.

The Minister also announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, Christoph Leitl, pertaining to the participation and in support of a comprehensive programme that will work to highlight Austria's diverse and efficient economy in various sectors including science, art and culture.

At a news conference alongside Leitl, Schramböck said Expo 2020 Dubai is an opportunity to present Austria's experience in developing its innovative and dynamic economy.

Leitl added that the participation will also have a positive impact on existing economic relations between the two countries, pointing out that the UAE is Austria's largest trading partner in the GCC.