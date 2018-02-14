Calling all UAE residents: Indulge in a world of thrill and adventure

Starting the 8th of January 2018, residents of the UAE can enjoy all the thrilling rides and attractions at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi for AED195* during weekdays and AED235* during weekends.



Not just that! To double the fun and make the best of Yas Island experience, UAE residents can continue to benefit the two days two parks pass for both Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld at a special rate of AED225* during weekdays and AED275* during weekends.

Get off to a racing start at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi where you can ride in the fastest, most dynamic and heart-pounding rollercoasters in the world. Buckle up for the sky-high new Turbo Track rollercoaster and experience back-to-back thrills, a vertical climb and an epic zero gravity fall.

If you’re feeling the need for speed, then dare to brave the high-speed Formula Rossa. Don’t leave the park without flying through the world’s highest rollercoaster loop at speeds of up to 120km/h.

Once you’re back on the ground, there’s no better place to keep your cool than at Yas Waterworld. Make a splash in any one of the rides and slides – you can freefall on the Jebel Drop and Liwa Loop, get yourself into a spin on the exhilarating Dawwama tornado ride, and brave the bumpy waterslide to the bottom of Hamlool’s Humps.

Just leave time to take it slow down the lazy river, fire water cannons in Marah Fortress, and take the plunge on Slither’s one and two-person tube rides.



The offer is valid till 28th February 2018 and applies to bronze admission tickets.

All guests must present a valid Emirates ID at the Park gate in order to avail the offer.