Louvre Abu Dhabi unveils radio-guided 'Highway Art Gallery'

To mark UAE Innovation Month, Louvre Abu Dhabi has unveiled its radio-guided 'Highway Gallery', showcasing ten artworks and artefacts from the museum’s collection on 8x6 metre billboards alongside the E11 - Sheikh Zayed Road from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

In partnership with Abu Dhabi Media Company, Radio 1 FM (100.5 FM), Classic FM (91.6 FM) and Emarat FM (95.8 FM) will automatically play a 30-second story about each piece as travellers approach the display – the world’s first audio-visual experience of this kind.

Commenting on the launch of the gallery, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, said, "This exhibition puts Abu Dhabi on the map of global innovations that underpin its axes of art, culture and information. In alignment with the national strategy of innovation that aims to position the UAE among the most innovative countries in the world over the next seven years. We have built an advanced platform that provides the public with a variety of categories and interests, by providing them with rich and diverse content that contributes to our mission in transferring culture and knowledge. Allowing the community to benefit from the technological development integrated in the UAE’s media and cultural sectors."

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Highlighting some of the museum’s iconic masterpieces through a unique, audio-visual experience, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Highway Gallery makes art and culture accessible to people, beyond the museum’s walls. Bringing to life these few but captivating stories from the museum, we hope the Gallery stimulates imaginations and offers new ways to enjoy art."

The Highway Gallery will be on show for a month, spanning 100 kilometres of road between Seih Shuaib to Rahba City.

Ancient masterpieces showcased include the Mari-Cha lion, an important Islamic work from the Mediterranean region; the exceptional Egyptian Sarcophagus of Princess Henuttawy; a coin inspired by Alexander the Great and discovered in the UAE, on loan from Al Ain Museum; and an 8,000-year-old two-headed statue one of the oldest monumental statues in the history of humanity, on loan from the Department of Antiquities of Jordan.

Paintings spanning from the Renaissance to modernity will also be on display. These include Leonardo da Vinci’s portrait of a woman, La Belle Ferronniere, a loan from Musee du Louvre; Van Gogh’s 1887 Self Portrait, on loan from Musee d'Orsay; and Edouard Manet’s The Fife Player, on loan from Musee d'Orsay. Other Paintings from the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Collection include Young Emir Studying by Osman Hamdi Bey; Gilbert Stuart’s portrait of George Washington; and Piet Mondrian’s iconic Composition with Blue, Red, Yellow and Black.