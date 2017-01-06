Palazzo Versace Dubai has opened The SPA

Palazzo Versace Dubai has recently opened The SPA located on the ground level, West wing of the hotel, The SPA includes tranquil relaxation areas, seven luxury treatment rooms, one suite with private jacuzzi for couples, one nail studio and two hammams, saunas, steam rooms, ice fountains and vitality pools.

Almost 1000sqm of wellness typify the new Versace spa. Its marble floors of Granito Nero Assoluto match the grey degrade mosaics and the white birch wood walls with mother-of- pearl details.

The plunge pools are in vibrant turquoise mosaics. The décor’s motifs belong to the sea world: cornucopias interlaced with small seashells and embellished curlicues.

The treatments have been tailored to soothe and revitalize with healing and tension-releasing effects.

The Hammams echo the Arabian well-being traditions and bath rituals, meant to relax, revive and refresh the mind and soften the skin.

The guests will be experiencing the old Middle Eastern ancestral beauty customs such as steaming, scrubbing and massaging until the skin glows.

The Signature Hammam at Palazzo Versace Dubai’s spa features the application of black soap, full body exfoliation, scalp massage and hair washing ritual, ending with an aromatic application of Onguent d’Argan nourishing body balm and traditional stretching.

The age defying facials work by combining ultrasound and galvanic technologies to effectively dilate the pores for a deeper removal of the impurities in the skin.

The massage ceremonies include, amongst others, the oil-free Thai massage, the Kundalini Soul Nurturing Back Treatments with negativity-releasing effects and the tension-releasing Ku Nye massage.

The suite of treatments features advances skincare science and includes body massages, facials, oxygen therapies, body scrubs and age defying rituals.

The Ultimate Package is a luxurious day at Palazzo Versace Dubai which starts with a relaxing breakfast at Giardino restaurant followed by a day of face, body, beauty treatments and finishes with a massage.

The SPA treatments are followed by a two-course lunch at the signature Italian restaurant Vanitas or the poolside restaurant Amalfi and a pick-up and departure by limousine.

Treatments cost from Dh375 for a body scrub to Dh4200 for ‘The Ultimate’ package. The Spa is open daily from 9am to 11pm and treatment timings are daily from 10am until 10pm.