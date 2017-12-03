Christmasland is a "realm of Merry Christmas" in the urban setting of Xinban Special District, asprawling playground intended for people of all ages, and also an effort toenhance New Taipei City’s global profile.

By connecting attractions throughout the neighborhood (The Lin Family Mansion & Garden, 435 Art Zone, Huangshi Market, Fuzhong Shopping District, Nanya Night Market, etc.) to Xinban Special District’s emerging shopping facilities, Christmasland bolsters tourism in both New Taipei City and Northern Taiwan as it transforms the entire Banqiao area into a spectacular winter getaway destination complete with culinary, entertainment, and shopping amenities.

To mark the period between Christmas and Chinese New Year, the most festive time of the year in Taiwan, Christmasland incorporates elaborate venue and event planning efforts to touch visitors’ hearts with a sense of joy. It is a gorgeously illuminated, happiness-evoking enclave that creates a fairy tale-like experience out of the country’s tallest Christmas trees, fun-packed rides, and a series of regular events from countyfairs, large concerts, and markets selling handmade goods to carnival parades.

Designed with all demographic groups in mind, Christmasland is a true embodiment of the gleeful, festive atmosphere.