Ronaldo to open three new hotels

By
  • AFP
Published

World footballer of the year Cristiano Ronaldo is expanding his 'CR7' hotel portfolio by opening new franchises in New York, Madrid and Marrakech, his associate said on Wednesday.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo has already opened CR7 hotels, alongside Portuguese hotel group Pestana, in Lisbon and Funchal in his homeland.

The first new hotel to open, within "18 months", will be in Marrakech, site of a bizarre story a couple of years ago where Ronaldo was said to regularly visit a Dutch kick-boxing friend.

CR7 hotels offer guests the chance to sip a 'Ballon d'Or' cocktail and pose for pictures with a hologram of the Portugal captain.

Ronaldo's CR7 marque also includes clothing and footwear lines.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular in Lifestyle

News In Images

Videos

See more videos

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon