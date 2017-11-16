Child, 2, sole survivor of Russian plane crash

A two-year-old child was the sole survivor of a plane crash in Russia's far east Wednesday that killed all six other people on board, local authorities said.

The light aircraft on a scheduled flight caught fire after crash-landing at around 1pm local time (0300 GMT) close to the aerodrome in Nelkan, a village in the Khabarovsk region where air travel is often the only link between remote localities.

"Six people were killed. One passenger, a child aged two and a half, was brought out alive from the wreckage," Khabarovsk's regional interior ministry said in a statement.

"There were two crew members and five passengers on board" the Khabarovsk Airlines flight, it said.

The regional governor's press service said that the little girl suffered a broken leg and a fractured skull.

The plane that crashed was a Czech-built twin turbo-propeller LET-410 that can carry up to 19 passengers.

Aviation accidents, most frequently involving helicopters, are common in Siberia and Russia's far east.